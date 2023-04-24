Nongaap Investing
Illumina: Malignant Governance
Sequencing the Missing Incentives in the Grail Fiasco
Mike
and
ZG
Apr 24
20
Illumina: Malignant Governance
Notes
[Premium] There Will Be Buyouts
Reported M&A Rumors: The Cut-Throat Fight To Secure Premium Bids
Mike
Apr 10
3
4
[Premium] There Will Be Buyouts
Notes
[Premium] Pumping Cash to Shareholders
Driving with a tank full of cash to deliver shareholder returns
Mike
Apr 5
1
[Premium] Pumping Cash to Shareholders
Notes
[Premium] Securing a Successful Outcome
Transitions are fraught with risk and uncertainty, but M&A may provide some security
Mike
and
ZG
Apr 1
2
[Premium] Securing a Successful Outcome
March 2023
SVB: Conflicts of (Insider Loan) Interest
Investigating Insider Loans, VC Conflicts of Interest, and Director "Independence"
Mike
Mar 22
14
SVB: Conflicts of (Insider Loan) Interest
[Premium] Documenting M&A Signals
It appears the company is dual-tracking M&A and being a standalone public company
Mike
Mar 20
2
3
[Premium] Documenting M&A Signals
SVB: Available-FUD-Sale
It’s Not the Incompetence, It’s the (Alleged) Cover-Up...
Mike
Mar 17
36
SVB: Available-FUD-Sale
SIVB: Held-to-Mortem Governance
When did Silicon Valley Bank insiders begin to realize they were potentially in trouble?
Mike
Mar 10
92
1
SIVB: Held-to-Mortem Governance
[Premium QN] Accounting for In-Fighting
Signaling an Impending Event-Driven Fight?
Mike
Mar 7
4
6
[Premium QN] Accounting for In-Fighting
February 2023
[Premium] Activist in the Machine?
Scanning for signs of activism
Mike
Feb 28
[Premium] Activist in the Machine?
[Premium SN] Sales Process Heating Up?
Signaling Strategic Alternatives Through the Media and Equity Comp
Mike
Feb 27
1
9
[Premium SN] Sales Process Heating Up?
[Premium QN] Comment on Takeout Call
Additional comments for "Waiting a Takeout Call"
Mike
Feb 25
1
2
[Premium QN] Comment on Takeout Call
