Sequencing the Missing Incentives in the Grail Fiasco
Mike
and
ZG
Reported M&A Rumors: The Cut-Throat Fight To Secure Premium Bids
Mike
4
Driving with a tank full of cash to deliver shareholder returns
Mike
Transitions are fraught with risk and uncertainty, but M&A may provide some security
Mike
and
ZG

March 2023

Investigating Insider Loans, VC Conflicts of Interest, and Director "Independence"
Mike
It appears the company is dual-tracking M&A and being a standalone public company
Mike
3
It’s Not the Incompetence, It’s the (Alleged) Cover-Up...
Mike
When did Silicon Valley Bank insiders begin to realize they were potentially in trouble?
Mike
1
Signaling an Impending Event-Driven Fight?
Mike
6

February 2023

Scanning for signs of activism
Mike
Signaling Strategic Alternatives Through the Media and Equity Comp
Mike
9
Additional comments for "Waiting a Takeout Call"
Mike
2
