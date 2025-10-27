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[P] Nongaap Research
Thank you for your loyalty
Sep 3
•
Mike
4
1
October 2025
[P] GTM: Zoom or Bust?
Exploring insider transactions at Zoominfo
Oct 27, 2025
•
Mike
2
1
[PQ] GRND: Margin Calls & Acquisitions
Grindr receives a non-binding offer of $18 per share
Oct 27, 2025
•
Mike
1
[PQ] VZ: New CEO Announced
Independent Lead Director Appointed CEO
Oct 26, 2025
•
Mike
1
[P] ESTC: Elastic Vesting Goals
What is the company incentivizing?
Oct 24, 2025
•
Mike
1
[P] BLND: Non-GAAP Research Hour
Zoom session on reverse engineering "upside" governance signals
Oct 23, 2025
•
Mike
2
3
August 2025
[P] UNH: Itemized Governance Signals
Examining governance disclosures for signal
Aug 19, 2025
•
Mike
1
[P] NSP: Inspirational or Attainable Goals?
What catalyzed Insperity's ill-timed special equity awards?
Aug 18, 2025
•
Mike
1
[P] TENB: Tenable Reasons to Sell
Monitoring M&A signals at Tenable Holdings
Aug 17, 2025
•
Mike
1
2
[P] TGNA: Deregulatory M&A
Unpacking M&A signals via governance
Aug 15, 2025
•
Mike
1
June 2025
[P] OLO: Exploring Potential Sale?
Checking out M&A rumors
Jun 1, 2025
•
Mike
1
May 2025
[P] HUBS: CiC Returns Management
Unpacking HubSpot's Executive Severance Plan
May 6, 2025
•
Mike
1
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